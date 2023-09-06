South African Police Services (SAPS) are on the hunt for suspects who shot and killed a 36-year-old woman en route to work, in full view of commuters next to a bus terminal in Mbombela CBD on Wednesday morning. According to information, the woman was gunned down in an alleged drive-by shooting. The suspects are believed to have been driving a white Isuzu bakkie. The victim was shot in the upper body.

“Police as well as Medical Emergency Personnel were summoned to the scene, where the woman was unfortunately certified dead,” police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. Mdhluli further added that a case of murder has been registered at Nelspruit Police Station. The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage, but the police cannot rule out the possibility that the incident could be related to domestic violence. “No arrest has been made so far; however, police investigations continue,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli further urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi at 082 408 5631. “Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli added. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident.