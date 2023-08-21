Lesbian woman’s alleged rapist shot and killed in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - The man accused of raping a lesbian in front of her partner before setting her shack alight has been killed in a suspected hit. Known as Cinga Sipho Manyadu, the suspect was arrested on August 11 but was released two days later after he managed to swop identities with another individual. However, he was gunned down on Friday night in the Lingelethu precinct in Khayelitsha.

According to a leaked police report, two persons of interest are involved in what is believed to be a possible hit. “The members responded to a shooting incident. At the scene, they found the body of an African male known as Sipho Manyadu. “The victim was lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. According to a witness, the deceased came to a tavern and wanted liquor but the witness didn’t give him any because the deceased didn’t have any money. The deceased stood around for about five minutes.

“Then, two unknown males arrived on foot and they pointed straight at the deceased and started to shoot him. “The suspects were wearing masks. After the suspects shot the deceased, they took the computer box that recorded the CCTV footage. “The deceased was wanted in Lingelethu West for escaping custody.”

Manyadu and his friend allegedly broke into a shack on August 11, robbed a lesbian couple and raped one of them, a 23-year-old woman, while her partner watched in horror. “He put a gun in my mouth and threatened to shoot me, raped me and then washed my vagina,” she said. “After that, he torched my shack and took my girlfriend to the main house, where he tried to break in. He tried to set the house on fire but his lighter didn’t work. They eventually left and he was arrested.” The victim told the Cape Argus that when she went to court, she was told that he had appeared and was in Pollsmoor.

“I saw him on that same day in Ilitha Park and was shocked. The investigating officer told me they found someone who was using the same name he gave to the police, but it was not Cinga.” A lesbian was raped in Khayelitsha at the weekend. The accused broke into her shack while she was naked in bed with her girlfriend. He raped her and burnt the shack and robbed them of their cellphones, she managed to escape but the accused is still taunting her from jail. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) On Thursday, another woman told of her pain on Facebook and said she was also raped by the deceased. “I was on my way home from church and I was with people, including my child. He put a gun in my mouth and threatened to shoot.

“I haven’t been able to sleep since the incident happened on Wednesday.” The woman and other Facebook users celebrated the death of Manyadu. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Lingelethu West police were investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Friday at about 11.25pm at premises in Ntyatyane Street, Ilitha Park, Lingelethu West.