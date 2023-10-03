Ew? Boss eats soap to prove that it is made of ‘all-natural’ ingredients

The world of business is ruthlessly competitive and notoriously hard to get into if you are selling ‘regular products’ such as soap. To distinguish themselves from the pack and their business, some entrepreneurs resort to outrageous campaigns.

However, few might top the one where a chief executive of a company ate the organisation’s soap in order to prove that it is made from natural ingredients. The chairman of a Chinese soap firm, Qi Dexi is said to have gobbled up the hygiene product in a live-streamed advertising video. According to the “South China Morning Post”, the executive said that because it is prepared from sheep or cow fat, the soap contains no harmful ingredients.

“We have never added gutter oil or other additives, like talcum powder in our 70 year history,” he was quoted as saying. However, he discovered the soap was much tougher than he had anticipated when he began to consume it. The chairman explained this by saying that it appeared dried and that this maybe because because it has been exposed to air for an extended period of time, making it difficult to bite.

Closer to home, South African entrepreneurs can breathe a sign of relief because they do not need to go to extremes and eat their products to prove that they are au naturel. Ecocert and Afrisco and other organisations do that for businesses. They are an organic certifier that offers South Africa with organic certification for food, cosmetics and textiles. This also includes Bio-Org.