This September, switch to organic products to reduce the number of chemicals in your diet and help the environment

September is a great chance to start along the path to a healthy lifestyle for both ourselves and the environment as spring finally arrives. Including organic food and items in your regular shopping can be a life-changing decision that will improve your wellness and the wellness of your family while promoting environmental sustainability.

By choosing to buy products free of chemical pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or substituting some of our regular purchases with them, we have the capacity to make a huge and exponentially beneficial difference in the planet. A pledge of trust and integrity that is firmly anchored in the values of health, environment, equality, and compassion, organic is more than just a label. The core of organic farming is its stewardship of soil, water, and biodiversity; it is fundamentally a regenerative and sustainable method that cooperates with nature rather than opposes it.

By planting food and goods close to their place of sale, organic farming prioritises local supply chains, decreasing traffic and pollution while managing vulnerabilities within the food system. In Participatory Guarantee Systems (PGS) groups, smallholder farmers who are certified organic according to the South African Organic Sector Organisation (SAOSO) standard make a substantial contribution to South Africa's food security. By selecting organic, you give our farmers and producers who protect and care for our environment your support and can be sure that what you are getting is not simply healthier for your health.

Choosing organic food and products is a conscious choice that promotes excellence, authenticity, and openness. Organic certification provides customers with confidence. Look for the “certified organic” seal to ensure you are purchasing organic produce. In South Africa, we have third party certification by a recognised certifying authority to certain organic standards like Control Union, Ecocert, Afrisco, and CERES, as well as second party certification that works with short supply chains assured by PGS.

Although some organic farmers do use pesticides, most of them are made from natural ingredients. The use of these organic insecticides requires approval. Picture: Pexels Wholesome and nourishing foods Choosing organic is a good step in the correct direction for your health. Since synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not allowed to be used in organic farming, the products you bring home are already free of dangerous chemicals, allowing you to lower the amount of toxins and pesticides in your body. Both the environment and the body experience negative health impacts as a result of the toxins' accumulation. According to studies, eating organically can significantly minimise your body's exposure to pesticides, even after only a short time.

Furthermore, compared to conventional items, organic ones can include more nutrients. According to research in the British Journal of Nutrition, fruits and vegetables grown organically have higher concentrations of antioxidants, vital vitamins, and minerals. This September, choosing organic means not only enjoying healthful, delicious products, but also nourishing your body with the best that nature has to offer. Taking climate action by eating organic

Organic farming supports a more ecologically balanced and resilient planet because it cooperates with nature. Any organic farm must start with healthy soil since it develops strong plants that are better able to withstand droughts, insects, and disease. Organic farming improves soil health, increases carbon sequestration, and decreases greenhouse gas emissions by limiting synthetic chemical inputs.

Agroecological principles, crop diversity, and water quality are also highlighted by organic farming practises, all of which help to create more flexible and sustainable agricultural systems. Customers can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and improve their environmental stewardship by choosing organic items. Biodiversity is encouraged, wildlife, bees, and other pollinators are protected, and they are cared for as an essential component of a holistic system on organic farms.