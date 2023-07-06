In his eulogy to the late anti-apartheid activist Essop Pahad, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has spoken of a leader, a comrade, and a robust intellectual. He always formulated the best decisions for the ANC and humanity. The Struggle stalwart died early on Thursday morning and was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

According to Mashatile, he had the opportunity to visit Pahad and his family at his home the day before his death. He said while there and seeing Pahad sick, it was impossible to “reconcile his fragile state” with the energetic person he had known for decades. “I held his hand. He was quiet. We sat there for a while with Amina (his daughter) then went downstairs where we spent time with Mac in the garden. He loved his children and grandchildren,” he said.

Mashatile said Essop has left a void. His quest to ensure the Struggle brought victory to the masses means those left behind should spare no effort in ensuring his legacy continues. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said, in Pahad, the country had a leader, compatriot, internationalist and revolutionary cadre that cared about our country. ANC National Executive Committee member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said she never imagined speaking at his funeral.

“In Comrade Essop, you got what you see. He spoke his mind. You knew exactly where you stood with him. He was also kind-hearted. He cared,” she said. Dlamini Zuma paid tribute to Pahad for creating an environment where everyone could speak up. Picture: Noni Mokati

“Young people of our country have an exemplary revolutionary whose life story they should draw an example from," she said. She also said Pahad had placed the country above his own interests and that this was the lesson to be learned, saying it appears to be alluding many. She further maintained that Pahad knew that the success of an idea depends on its strength, not on the number of people who accept it.

Dlamini Zuma called on the left to rise, adding that there had to be a solid bond between the ANC and the SACP now more than ever. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma pays tribute to former Minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila described Pahad as a “towering intellectual”, saying that when it came to an intellectual discussion of the revolution, one had to “raise the bar.” He also said Pahad was not only a senior leader of the communist party but also a selfless comrade who lived humbly and respected all people.

Pahad’s lifelong friend and comrade, Prema Naidoo, in his tribute, said he and the Pahad family go back a long way, right back to the days of the Transvaal Youth Indian Congress, saying Pahad and his siblings were active members of the Congress. In each and every major campaign in the country (The Defiance Campaign, The 1956 Women's March to Pretoria), Essop and his family played a major role,“ he said. Prema Naidoo. Picture: Noni Mokati/IOL Pahad also completed his book before he died which will be released in due course.