‘Law must take its course,’ says Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula case

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the law must take its course in the case involving Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Mapisa-Nqakula was involved in a stand-off with the National Prosecuting Authority after she went to the Pretoria High Court to seek an order to prevent law enforcement agencies from arresting her.

She faces corruption charges after she was implicated in bribery allegations involving a defence department service provider. But Ramaphosa, who was campaigning in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, said there were already processes underway and there was no turning back. He said the speaker has indicated that she was cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

South Africa has independent institutions and they must be allowed to do their work. Mapisa-Nqakula has not yet been charged in a court of law, said Ramaphosa, adding that law enforcement agencies had raided her house in Johannesburg. There were processes that needed to be followed in matters of this nature.

However, the law must be allowed to take its course and Mapisa-Nqakula had indicated that she was cooperating with the authorities. “They raided her house. She hasn’t been charged yet and she has said that she will take special leave and there is a process that is unfolding. “As I have always said, we have processes, we have institutions, we have well-geared and independent institutions and in the end we must rely on those institutions to do their work. When we give them space and the opportunity to do their work then we will be successful. “As far as I am concerned, the speaker herself has said that she is cooperating and that in itself must say something to all of us, that we are dealing here with allegations that have been made and the speaker who says she is cooperating.

“’From a governance point of view she says I am going to take special leave and the process must then unfold. It’s already known that when it reaches a particular point certain actions need to be taken. “There is no running away from that. The matter being handled. Let’s give the institutions handling this matter the space to handle this matter. I am certain that the rule of law and processes of handling things like this in our country will prevail. Let;s allow that to happen,” Ramaphosa said. Political parties have called for Mapisa-Nqakula to quit.

The allegations against the speaker stem from the time she was defence minister. This was before she was appointed speaker in 2021. She has previously denied allegations of corruption against her. She said she was innocent.