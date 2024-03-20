ANC MPs once again closed ranks and blocked attempts by opposition parties to get answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa about whether he expected National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to step down following a raid at her home on Tuesday.

The search and seizure operation at her Johannesburg home relates to an investigation against her, according to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID). Parliament confirmed the raid was linked to reports about a “widely publicised investigation” into alleged corruption reportedly involving Mapisa-Nqakula while she was defence minister. It was reported earlier this month that Mapisa-Nqakula was being investigated by the ID over allegations that she was paid R2.3 million in cash bribes by defence industry businesswomen Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Parliament said Mapisa-Nqakula “steadfastly” upheld her strong conviction of innocence, and reaffirmed that she has nothing to hide. “In line with this, she has welcomed investigators into her home, co-operating fully during the extensive search that lasted over five hours. “The Speaker's commitment to serving the public with honour and integrity remains unwavering.

“Corruption poses a significant threat to the principles of democracy and good governance, and fundamentally contradicts everything the Speaker represents. “Therefore, she is profoundly disturbed by such allegations.” The raid interrupted her parliamentary diary, including her role in presiding over President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session in the National Assembly where ANC MPs prevented opposition parties from seeking answers from Ramaphosa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen asked a supplementary question to an original question asked by Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald in connection with Ramaphosa’s one-month suspension of Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters after she was found guilty by the ethics committee on a matter related to Zondo Commission. Steenhuisen asked if Ramaphosa expected Mapisa-Nqakula to step aside to protect the integrity of Parliament following the raid. However, ANC MP and House chairperson Grace Boroto said Steenhuisen was posing a new question that has nothing to with the original question.

“This is pure gossip and is a cheap shot. I really appreciate that the president does not respond,” Boroto said. Cedric Frolick, who is an ANC MP and House chairperson presiding officer of Tuesday’s session, upheld Boroto’s point of order that Steenhuisen’s question was a new matter. “This has no bearing on the primary question.

“As we know a follow-up question must relate directly to the primary question asked,” he said. He would not entertain any of the protestations, saying: “I don’t know, honourable President, if you want to respond to anything, but really this is a new question.” To which Ramaphosa said: “House chairperson, your ruling is my command.” Meanwhile, opposition parties are mounting pressure on Mapisa-Nqakula to step down, with the DA’s chief whip Siviwe Gwarube saying she cannot be entrusted with the high office she currently occupies.

“The Speaker is expected to lead by example and ensure that Members of the Executive and Parliament adhere to their oath of office. “However, the seriousness of the allegations against the Speaker raises significant doubts about her ability to fulfil this crucial role. “We believe that her continued presence in office undermines the integrity of the legislative institution.”

GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron said the operation by the ID “suggests that the serious allegations against the Speaker are sustained by supporting evidence”. “This would really be the first high profile political figure that the ID has acted against. “Like most South Africans we have been waiting, increasingly frustratedly, for the ID to act against a politically connected accused.

“We welcome that the law is taking its course and that the ID is finally demonstrating that they are willing, and able, to respond to allegations and act on the basis of evidence, regardless of who the accused is,” said Herron. With the elections a mere two months away, “the ever-present threat of imminent revelations of a string of scandals was predictably the most challenging issue for the ANC, a party with plenty of problems to navigate”, according to policy analyst Nkosikhulule Nyembezi. “Even before Tuesday’s jaw-dropping news that the Hawks had raided the Speaker’s home, her leadership record and reputation in this administration were already under more critical scrutiny than many are accustomed to dealing with.