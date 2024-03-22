Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denies arrest claims

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied reports that she has been arrested on Friday. She said she has was at her home with her family after she filed an urgent court application challenging the search operation at her house.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she was demanding all documents related to her case by the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The ID conducted a raid at her house in Bruma this week. But speculation was rife on Friday that she was going to be arrested for corruption. Various media outlets including SABC News, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika reported that she was arrested after she handed herself over to police.

However, Mike Ramagoma, from the office of the speaker, said Mapisa-Nqakula has not been arrested. “We can confirm that the Speaker and her family are at home and that she has had no interaction with the NPA ID since the Search and Seizure operation at her house on March 19,” Ramagoma said. “We can also confirm that this morning the Speaker has filed papers in court challenging the manner in which the search and seizure warrant was obtained and the operation itself,” he said.

“She also demands, within her right that she be given full disclosure of all material information relating to the case, including the full docket in order to be able to prepare her defence against what she regards as baseless allegations against her,” said Ramagoma. “In her papers the Speaker urges the NPA to provide to her the details of the case against her as this seems to have already been given to the media, subjecting her to a trial by the media, without any means to defend herself against these public allegations.” He said Mapisa-Nqakula has been subjected to a trial by the media.