THURSDAY PM LIVE BLOG: IEC’s Glen Mashinini says bar a few glitches, they are satisfied with the elections, announces results

The Democratic Alliance achieved a majority in 13 Municipalities

Inkatha Freedom Party achieved a majority in 10 municipalities.

In 66 municipalities no party achieved a majority – which are

known as hung Councils. @IOL #Elections2021 #ElectionResults2021 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 4, 2021 – 66 municipalities are deemed hung Councils

@IOL #Elections2021 #ElectionResults2021 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 4, 2021 – The IEC’s Sy Mamabolo says as with any election, not all contestants emerged victorious

Elections 2021: The wait is over! Results to be announced soon, here is a recap from the leader board The wait is finally over! Results from the local government elections will be released tonight at 6pm from the national results operations centre (ROC) in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also be present to address the media and nation. The ROC has now had a complete security sweep and turnover in preparation for the announcement in a couple of hours. Read the full story here.

EFF outlines key coalition demands to ANC, squares up with DA and FF+ Julius Malema has warned the ANC that the EFF will not enter into coalitions if the governing party does not vote with it to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Speaking at a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) national results operations centre in Pretoria on Thursday, the EFF president said that the expropriation of land without compensation was non-negotiable for the EFF.

”Ourselves and the ANC actually agree on that, but the ANC of (President Cyril) Ramaphosa goes to Parliament and then summersaults. We should have amended the Constitution by now if Cyril had not sold out,” he said. Read the full story here. –

ANC and DA jostle for power in hotly contested Nelson Mandela Bay - as both need 13 seats to form coalition govt With both the DA and the ANC failing to win an outright majority in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, both parties will have their work cut out in convincing smaller political parties to join them in a coalition. The DA and the ANC each won 48 seats in the hotly contested metropolitan council, with 24 seats going to smaller parties. The two parties gained support of 39.9% and 39.4%, respectively.

There are 120 seats in the Nelson Mandela Bay council and to control the municipality, a political party needs to have 61 seats. This means that the DA or the ANC will need 13 more seats from other political parties in order to form a government. Read the full story here.

– Zikalala says ANC’s drop to below 50% in eThekwini will ’destabilise’ service delivery ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that the party’s dip below 50% in eThekwini Municipality has left the ANC at risk of not having the ability to implement service delivery effectively in the only metro in the province.

Zikalala, alongside provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela, were briefing the media on Thursday following the announcement of the preliminary results of the local government election. He said that with the metro being the economic hub of the province and the municipality with the largest population, no outright majority by a party there would destabilise service delivery. Read the full story here.

– Hung municipalities, including eThekwini, to give KZN a headache There are 18 hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, which could prove troublesome for South Africa’s Local Government Association (Salga) and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN.

The Electoral Commission of SA in the province released the preliminary results for the 2021 local government elections on Thursday at the results centre in Mayville, Durban. The eThekwini Municipality, KZN’s only metropolitan area with a population of just over three million people, is one of the hung municipalities announced by the IEC, indicating that the ANC has lost its majority vote. The 18 hung councils are eThekwini, uMdoni, Msunduzi, uMuziwabantu, iNkosi Langalibalele, Alfred Duma, uMvoti, Newcastle, Dannhauser, eDumbe, AbaQulusi, Nongoma, uMhlabuyalingana, Mtubatuba, uMhlathuze, Mthonjaneni, Kwadukuza and Mapumulo.

Read the full story here. – WATCH: Zikalala outlines what he thinks led to the electoral losses of the ANC in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, outlines what he thinks led to the heavy electoral losses of the ANC in the recently concluded local government elections. Among the issues he raised is corruption allegations against leaders and infighting. WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, outlines what he thinks led to the heavy electoral losses of the ANC in the recently concluded local government elections. Among the issues he raised is corruption allegations against leaders and infighting. @IOL #ANC pic.twitter.com/2r0OTIWvWE — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 4, 2021 – EFF leader Julius Malema says EFF will close all borders of ESwatini