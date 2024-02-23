Voters have until Friday midnight to register after Ramaphosa proclaims election date

Voters who have not yet registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) have until midnight on Friday to register. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed the election date on Friday, following his announcement a few days ago that South Africans will go to the polls on Many 29.

The IEC has already indicated that it was ready to hold elections. It said earlier it will publish the election timetable once the president has proclaimed the election date. The election timetable will include a number of deadlines for electoral activities.

The election timetable will include the certification of the voters roll, applications for special votes, the submission of candidates nomination, the publication of details of voting stations and the submission of notice to vote outside of the country. There were currently more than 27.6 million people who are registered to vote. The IEC had two registration weekends in November and February.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced in his Budget speech on Wednesday that he was allocating an additional R2.3 billion to the IEC to prepare for the elections. He also allocated hundreds of millions of rands to the police and the defence force to provide security during the election period. The IEC has indicated it has more than 23,000 voting stations.

IEC deputy Chief Electoral Commissioner Masego Sheburi told the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs they were ready. The committee was currently busy with the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill. [email protected]