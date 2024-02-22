IEC to pull out all the stops for elections

The Electoral Commission has expressed its readiness to deliver a successful 2024 general election on May 29, saying this week’s announcement of the date provided it with an “unambiguous motivation” to pull out all the stops in the intensification of preparations for election day. South African citizens who have not yet registered or who have not yet updated registration details, such as a change of address, have on Friday to do so on the online voter portal at www.elections.org.za or at IEC offices during office hours. The voters roll now stands at 27.6 million voters.

“Following the proclamation of the election date, the Electoral Commission will publish the Election Timetable in the Government Gazette after consultation with the National Party Liaison Committee. The Election Timetable will outline the various cut-off dates for the performance of certain electoral activities,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela. The salient aspects of the timetable will include certification of the voters roll, publication of details of voting stations, submission of candidates’ nominations, submission of notice to vote outside of the country and applications for special votes. For the first time in the country’s history, there will be three ballot papers at the voting stations.

“The third ballot is for the regional seats reserved for each of the regions in the National Assembly. “Because a region refers to the same territorial area as a province, the terms ‘regional’ and ‘provincial’ are simply to distinguish between the seats reserved for that region in Parliament (regional seats) and seats in the Provincial Legislatures of that province (provincial seats). “In our case, voters in the Western Cape will therefore receive at their voting stations: a National Ballot – this ballot is the same for the whole country where you vote for a political party only; a Western Cape Regional Ballot – this a vote for an independent or party to fill the regional seats reserved in Parliament for the Western Cape; and a Western Cape Provincial Ballot – this is a vote for an independent or party for the Western Cape Provincial Legislature,” said the IEC in the Western Cape.