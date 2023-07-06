Illegal mining causing havoc, devastation - says Ekurhuleni MMC for Human Settlements

Ekurhuleni member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Human Settlements, Masele Madihlaba on Thursday said illegal mining was causing havoc not only in the City of Ekurhuleni, but across South Africa, with massive damage to infrastructure. Madihlaba was speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, after at least 16 people died following a poisonous gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.

“Illegal mining is a thorn in the country. It is very bad for everyone. I know that at some stage, as a city we tried to engage with the (former) minister of minerals Mosebenzi Zwane to say in some of the things, as city we are limited in terms of legislation,” Madihlaba said. “We are calling on law enforcement agencies to make sure that they deal with these issues of illegal mining. They are causing havoc. The infrastructure of the city gets depleted in a minute. You put a road, then they dig under the road and the road collapses. (They damage) other infrastructure like electrical infrastructure, water infrastructure and so forth,” he said speaking to Newzroom Afrika. Emergency services personnel and police worked throughout the night to find bodies of people who died from inhaling nitrate oxide in Boksburg. Photo: Screengrab “It is very, very bad for the country. I think the national government, the provincial government and all spheres of government we will need to work together to make sure that this kind of activities are eliminated in the communities.”

Some of the families who lost loved ones told journalists on Thursday morning that the deceased were from neighbouring Mozambique. Members of the executive committee are here to support Mayor Ngodwana in Angelo informal settlement, while the media activations are ongoing and the forensic pathology services are at work.#CoECares #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/iUx2Mld9u3 — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) July 6, 2023 Gauteng police said a one-year-old baby was among the at least 16 people who had been confirmed dead at the Angelo informal settlement, following nitrate oxide inhalation believed to be associated with illegal mining activities in the area. Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three children were among the dead.

“Sixteen people including three minor children aged one, six and 15 years-old have been declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital for medical examination after they inhaled what is believed to be a gas leakage in Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on (Wednesday) July 5,” said Nevhuhulwi. “The police have opened inquest dockets for further investigation to determine the cause.” The initial death toll was reported as 24 but was revised down to 16 as the night progressed.