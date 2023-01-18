LOOK: Angry residents protest over three-day long electricity outages in Cato Crest

Durban - The ongoing power outages across Durban has led to sporadic and violent protests in various communities. eThekwini Municipality has been publishing a number of updates regarding power outages and faults in various suburbs. On Wednesday, residents living in Cato Crest took to the streets to demonstrate after being without electricity for three days.

According to community sources, disgruntled groups blocked off Mary Thiphe Road on Tuesday night. They placed tyres and trees along the roadway and set it alight. Residents also threw dirt onto the burning pile. On Wednesday morning, parents were forced to find an alternate route to the two schools in the neighbouring Manor Gardens community. By the afternoon, fresh piles of burning debris was scattered on the road. The roadway was opened just before 4.30pm after the Manor Gardens Residents and Ratepayers Association, Public Order Policing and private security guards attended to the protest.

Angry residents have set tyres, trees and other debris alight after they were left without electricity for three days. Video: Janus Horn pic.twitter.com/qL8wRKUhc6 — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) January 18, 2023 A group of residents staged a protest at the lower end of Mary Thiphe in Cato Crest on Wednesday after they were plunged into darkness for three days. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Residents staged a protest on Rick Turner Road. Picture: Supplied Earlier in the week, Phoenix residents closed off roads and staged a protest after going 40 hours without electricity. IOL reported that Durban Metro Public Order Police and police were called to the scene on Sunday. Residents blocked off the Phoenix highway. Community, Pastor Collin Moodley, said this is an ongoing problem. He said the electricity does not return following the end of load shedding.

On Saturday night, residents living in an informal settlement near Bonela took to the streets to protest after officials disconnected illegal electrical wires. Dew Force Security's Yusuf Moola said they were alerted to the protest on Saturday night. He said crowds burnt tyres and debris on the roadway. They also damaged infrastructure and stoned vehicles. There was also a vehicle that crashed in the chaos. Some had pistols and were firing live rounds at police and security personnel.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said they were aware of the protests. "We are on record denouncing these protests because we are of the strong conviction that there is no number of grievances that will justify these violent service delivery protests," he said. Mayisela said like many other cities, the city’s electricity infrastructure is bearing the brunt of load shedding.

"Our system is not designed to be switched on and off frequently. This results in many of our mini-substations tripping, leaving some areas without electricity outside of the load shedding schedule. What is also compounding our problems is the issue of cable theft and illegal connections," he said. The City said the issue of cable theft also leads to malfunctions of mini-substations due to an overload, while some areas are left to wait a little longer for electricity to return after load shedding. "Following this situation, we are receiving an avalanche of phone calls from the public reporting power outages, and we are grateful of the effort that our personnel is always putting to ensure that power is restored expeditiously," Mayisela said.