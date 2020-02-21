WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week









5. Parents warned of dangers as TikTok skull breaker challenge goes viral A challenge called the skull breaker first surfaced on TikTok and seems to have gone viral among school children. But police in Kerala have issued a warning, asking children not to partake in the challenge because of the risk of serious head injuries. 4. A Master's degree, 30 job applications but Manenberg woman, 29, can't find a job Not even a Master's degree from a prestigious university enabled a young woman from Manenberg to find a job. Cameron Cupido was until recently one of the 8.2 million, or 40.1% of South Africa's 20.4 million young people aged 15 to 34, not in employment.

Until her story went viral and the offers came rolling in. Yes, that’s right! Cameron’s got a job.

3. Unrepentant FW De Klerk under siege over apartheid comment

Former deputy president FW de Klerk’s recent remarks that apartheid was not a crime against humanity was widely slammed by the EFF, other political parties and NGOs.

The last leader of the apartheid regime later retracted his comments and duly apologised.

2. MPs slammed for using gender-based violence as a political football

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo squared up with his long-time political rival the EFF's Julius Malema during the SONA debate asking Malema if he had abused his wife.

Soon after denying the abuse claim, Malema fired back and accused Ramaphosa of abusing his late wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Later Ramaphosa apologised to Malema and his wife, Malema apologised to Ramaphosa and Mamabolo apologised to Malema and "the country at large”.

1. Tazne van Wyk's body found in stormwater drain

Almost two weeks after eight-year-old Cape Town girl Tazne van Wyk went missing, her parents' worst fears were confirmed when her body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester.

Police said a 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday, pointed out where her body was. Moehydien Pangaker has now been charged with her murder.