Cameron Cupido Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Manenberg Master’s graduate Cameron Cupido will start her first day as an artistic director at a new job on Monday after an outpouring of support for her. The 29-year-old had obtained her Master’s degree in Visual Studies from Stellenbosch University, and this week shared her story with the Cape Times on how she struggled to find a job, even after completing more than 30 job applications over the past two years. “The response has been overwhelming. I’ve been getting phone calls, emails, messages, I have not been able to put my phone down. I’ve actually struggled to keep up with responses,” she said yesterday. Cupido was head-hunted by an ad agency in Cape Town. She went for an interview on Wednesday, and was offered a permanent job yesterday.

“It is the highest-paid job I have ever been offered, with benefits including medical aid. My family made sure that I had data, making sure I could respond to people. Supporting my family is my number one priority,” she said.

Cupido had fought her way through a tough life to complete her studies. Her academic prowess earned her a full scholarship to St Cyprian’s School, an independent, private girls’ school.

She went on to land more bursaries to complete an undergraduate degree in Visual Communication at Stellenbosch University, followed by an Honours degree and, finally, a Master’s degree.

She did part-time graphic design work while study­ing, as well as countless internships.

She also volunteered with an NGO called Art with Heart Africa.

Cupido has illustrated two children’s books, called Lucy’s Dream and Celebrating Omar.

“I am the only one in the household with a tertiary education. I feel obliged to take care of my family. I truly feel very overwhelmed.

“At the end of the day. I have to thank the Lord. It has been quite a journey in a short time. I am totally ecstatic.

“I have been personally responding to every individual.”

She thanked everyone who had reached out and supported her in any way.

University of the Western Cape spokesperson Gasant Abarder tweeted that the institution wanted to offer Cupido a job, but had been “beaten to the punch”.

“I just spoke to Cameron Cupido now and I’m delighted to report that she has been given a permanent job by a marketing company in the Cape Town CBD, who beat me to the chance of offering her an opportunity at Udubs. So heart-warming,” Abarder said.

About 8.2 million, or 40.1% of South Africa’s 20.4 million young people aged 15 to 34, are not employed, studying or in training of any sort, according to the latest figures released recently by Stats SA in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

