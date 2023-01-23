Cape Town police captain stabbed to death

Cape Town – Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are reeling in shock after one of their members was murdered in Khayelitsha at the weekend. The 37-year-old police captain stationed at Muizenberg SAPS was stabbed.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the incident occurred on Saturday evening. “The circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the fatal stabbing of the 37-year-old Police Captain are the subject of a murder investigation undertaken by Hawks detectives that have set their sights on a perpetrator who is yet to be arrested. “The deceased was attached to Muizenberg SAPS. Western Cape SAPS management has conveyed condolences to the bereaved family,” Potelwa said.

She said further details of the deceased police captain will be released after SAPS management has consulted his family. The murder of the police officer comes a month after a constable attached to the Grassy Park police station was gunned down in Parkwood. Ashwin Pedro, 26, was shot while on-duty.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pedro and his partner were reacting to information about an armed suspect in Blackbird Avenue, Grassy Park. During an altercation with the suspect, Pedro sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hours later, the suspect alleged to have murdered him was arrested. In an unrelated incident, on Saturday at 11.30pm officers attached to Operation Restore were patrolling in Wesbank Main Road when gunshots were heard ringing out. Officers followed the direction of where the shots were coming from and saw a suspicious man standing in Millwood Street.

The suspect was stopped and searched. Police found a black 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off as well as five rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession. The 21-year-old man was arrested.