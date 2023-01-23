Male nurse hands himself over after police captain stabbed to death

Cape Town - A nurse from Cape Town is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. This comes after the nurse, 40, handed himself over to police on Sunday following the murder of a police captain in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the suspect handed himself over to Lingelethu police. “It is believed that Lingelethu police received a complaint of a stabbing that occurred at Spine Road behind Lingelethu police station in Khayelitsha at about 9.40pm on January 21, 2023, where allegedly a Captain Siphumeza Lusasa, 37, attached to Muizenberg SAPS Support Services, was stabbed,” Hani said. She said the slain police officer was involved in an argument when her boyfriend, the suspect, allegedly attacked and stabbed him.

“It is reported that Captain Lusasa was on standby duties at the time of the incident. “It is alleged that the officer was involved in an argument with a lady where the suspect who is the boyfriend of the lady attacked the officer and stabbed him multiple times,” Hani said. She said a member of the public who was on the scene transported the police officer to a hospital in Khayelitsha where he was declared dead on arrival.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect allegedly fled the scene. He later handed himself over to the police. “He will be making his first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, on a charge of murder,” Hani said. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement