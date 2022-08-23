EFF wants Steve Tshwete municipality mayor, municipal manager charged for murder

Pretoria - EFF leaders in Mpumalanga want Steve Tshwete mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela and acting municipal manager Thokozile Zulu charged for the murder of two employees, who were gunned down allegedly during a strike at the municipality. The EFF’s provincial leader, Collen Sedibe, said the murders were reminiscent of the Marikana Massacre, where 34 striking Lonmin mineworkers died.

Story continues below Advertisement

The miners were shot by police while demanding better wages in 2012. Lonmin was acquired by Sibanye Stillwater in 2019. The deadly shootings in Steve Tshwete municipality took place during a strike on August 17, at the municipal offices in Middelburg. “According to information received, the Steve Tshwete Municipality employees were harassed and shot at by private security guards during a protest over wages. This incident took place in August, where the country is still observing and commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre,” said Sedibe.

Sedibe said it was not surprising to see workers dying at the hands of Steve Tshwete authorities. “It is the culture of the ANC government to resort to brutal measures to resolve issues. It is for this reason that the EFF in Mpumalanga will formally open a murder case against the mayor and the acting municipal manager. “The EFF will also write to the Human Rights Commission requesting a further probe into the matter for gross human rights violations by the municipality,” said Sedibe.

Story continues below Advertisement

Masilela told the Pretoria News that the security guards were not to blame, as they were acting in self-defence when the shooting happened. “The incident happened after a group of people forcefully made their way into the municipal premises by removing the gate of the main entrance, and started attacking the security personnel by throwing unidentified objects at them, fist fighting and discharging a firearm in the direction of the security personnel. “The security personnel retreated to the guard house while using rubber bullets, then later resorted to using live ammunition in self-defence, in response to the live ammunition used by the group of people who forcefully entered the municipal premises after official working hours,” said Masilela, on behalf of the municipality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Masilela added that some of the people who attacked the security guards were not working at the municipality. He said the matter dated back to last year when municipal employees embarked on an illegal strike, demanding that the municipality be upgraded in order for the employees to earn better wages. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said only one security guard was arrested and charged with murder. “He is expected to appear in court on August 30.”

Story continues below Advertisement