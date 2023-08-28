Joy as Unisa wins Collaboration Catalyst Award at Sasol Techno X 2023

Pretoria - Unisa has won the Collaboration Catalyst Award, which recognises an exhibitor who actively seeks and fosters collaborations between different science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and innovation disciplines. From August 14 to 18, 2023, Unisa’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology, together with the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, participated at the 21st Sasol Techno X 2023, South Africa’s biggest science, technology, engineering and mathematics career guidance exhibition.

Exhibitors from various departments, institutes, and science centres from both colleges showcased their science, technology, engineering and mathematics offerings and conducted interactive live demonstrations. Sasol Techno X is not only an exhibition, but a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the boundless possibilities within the science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and innovation fields. For five days, exhibitors from various universities and organisations come together to ignite curiosity, spark imagination, and empower the next generation of science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and innovation enthusiasts.

“What is exciting at this year’s Sasol Techno X is that we are beginning to see the integration of arts with innovation, science, engineering and technology,” said Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, during the official opening ceremony of the event. “The interplay with the arts is super-important.” Encouraging Grade 12 learners in attendance, he said: “Of course you’ll pass, and you’ll pass with distinctions, but what I want to encourage you to do is to make sure that use this expo in deciding where you want to study next year.”