Metro police nab suspected human traffickers

Swift action by the metro police in Tshwane resulted in the arrest of two men implicated in suspected human trafficking of 21 undocumented Ethiopian nationals in a bus en-route to Johannesburg. MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, said the suspects were detained at the Moot police station and the undocumented Ethiopian citizens were interviewed by intelligence and immigration agencies on Wednesday.

He said the two suspects were nabbed during a successful operation this week by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) K9 Uni: “The arrests and subsequent collaboration with the SAPS underscores the unwavering commitment of (the) authorities to combating this egregious violation of human rights.” Theunissen hailed the metro police officers for acting swiftly to execute the arrest and the multiparty coalition government’s support, saying, “Through vigilance and a swift deployment of resources, your efforts to thwart a despicable incident of human trafficking were an enormous success,” He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicions of human trafficking or related criminal activities to the SAPS on 10111 or at their local police station.