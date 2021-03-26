Norma Mngoma to sue Hawks after charges against her dropped

Pretoria - Norma Mngoma will be suing the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) after she managed to score another victory in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today as all charges against her were dropped. Mngoma, the former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, was appearing in court on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. During her brief appearance the state indicated that it was withdrawing all the charges against her. She was arrested by the Hawks in July for allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth more than R3-million. She had also initially faced charges for domestic violence and assault for allegedly assaulting her husband, those charges were subsequently excluded.

Her first victory was from the Gauteng High Court,n Pretoria in February after she successfully managed to get the court to rule that her arrest by the Hawks was unlawful.

The high court in Pretoria found that her arrest by the Hawks in July 2020 was "unlawful" and an "abuse of power" by her husband, in an attempt to intimidate her.

Speaking outside court after her appearance Mngoma said she was so happy and excited as it had been a long journey.

“The past eight months going through this process was unfair and planned to humiliate me and destroy me and my image.”

Her legal team indicated that they were finalising the court papers so she could sue the state and also for her to get her dignity back.

The team said they were pleased that the National Prosecuting Authority had followed common sense that the charges against Mngoma had no basis.

Pretoria News