Mourning court manager says he was robbed of GEPF death benefit

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane A North West court manager whose girlfriend had a stillborn child has accused the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) of refusing to pay out money meant for a mourning parent.

Like any contributing member to the GEPF, Martin Mboshane, is entitled to the benefit for a stillborn child, but says he has been sent from pillar to post. "I have been working for the Dpartment of Justice for over 15 years. I started out as a clerk and worked my way up the justice system. I began contributing to the fund in 2007 but today I am being treated like a nobody. I wonder how many other public servants are treated in this way," said Mboshane. Mboshane's girlfriend gave birth to a stillborn child in April this year.

He made the claim in May and submitted all the required documents at the GEPF’s offices in Rustenburg. “It’s not easy to deal with such a loss. I was a happy man and couldn’t wait to hold my newborn in my hands. After the sad news, I mourned for a month and then remembered that as a GEPF member I am entitled to a benefit, which I planned to give the mother of the child. Unfortunately, I was subjected to rude remarks from people working in the GEPF office. “I did everything they asked by submitting claim forms, a DHA (Department of Home Affairs) form for verification of citizen status, a death certificate, and the mother’s affidavit to confirm paternity as we are not married. I also submitted proof of pregnancy from the doctor. This is supposed to take 72 hours but it has been months,” said Mboshane.

Media relations officer at GEPF, Katlego Tselapedi, told the “Pretoria News” they would get to the bottom of the matter. “We have received your inquiry regarding the Mboshane case. We are working on it and we will respond once all the information is acquired. We will also contact him directly for details about his complaint,“ said Tselapedi.