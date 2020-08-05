Samwu protest: Rubbish piling up in Tshwane streets

Pretoria - Service delivery has continued to take a battering since City of Tshwane workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools two weeks ago, demanding benchmarking payments. Waste removal is among services severely hampered and rubbish is piling up. In Rooihuiskraal, piles of garden refuse are building up along the main road. After the garden refuse dumping site became full, people started dumping it along Rooihuiskraal Road as well as the nearby Lenchen Road. The union’s regional secretary, Mpho Tladinyane, said they were meeting City administrators today to finalise the agreement between the two parties regarding the payments. “I can’t divulge too much information about the contents of the meeting, but all should be finalised,” he told the Pretoria News yesterday.

The uncollected waste has left residents irate. Some took to social media to vent their anger.

Areas such as Lynnwood Ridge, Noordheuwel, Mamelodi Monument, Wentworth Park, Centurion and Luipaardsvlei are affected.

“The provision of services in various regions in respect of water and sanitation, energy and electricity, re-gravelling of the roads have been severely affected.

“Other services that have been severely affected by the strike include the bus services being suspended, closure of some of the customer care walk-in centres and a clinic,” according to the City.

Residents of Lynnwood, Garsfontein, Faerie Glen, Silverton, Waterkloof, Mamelodi East and West, Nellmapius, Muckleneuk and Pretoria North have also been hard hit.

Areas such as Eersterust, Pretoria East, the Moot and Soshanguve have also been without electricity for a week.

The City obtained a court interdict against protesting workers affiliated to the union. At the time, head administrator Mpho Nawa bemoaned the fact protesters had halted the delivery of services. This included switching off power at a clinic, damaging traffic lights and municipal property.

Nawa has repeatedly said the City could not afford the benchmarking payouts because its finances were in a precarious state.

Also hit is the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, which last week was closed to the public until further notice in lieu of the strike.

DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams suggested deploying metro police vehicles and security guards to provide protection on the waste removal collection routes.

“There are officials and contractors in the City who want to return to work but do not feel that it is safe to do so. The administrators have an obligation to ensure they create a safe working environment for the employees of the City.

“They equally have an obligation to ensure that residents are provided with basic service delivery,” he said.

Pretoria News