Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Independent Online | Pretoria News
Search IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, March 8, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

SAPS beefs up Special Task Force

The 13 new Special Task Force on parade at the SAPS Academy Tshwane. Picture: Jacques Naude/ Independent Newspapers

The 13 new Special Task Force on parade at the SAPS Academy Tshwane. Picture: Jacques Naude/ Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Share

The SAPS welcomed 13 Special Task Force Operators to join the organisation's elite tactical unit during an event held at the SAPS Academy Tshwane on Thursday.

The unit deals with high risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing which requires specialised skills.

The cohort stood on parade at the academy, where they were received and acknowledged by the deputy national commissioner for policing, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili.

The 13 operators have undergone and successfully completed the 37th Special Task Force Selection Training Programme.

They will add to existing capacity of operators that attend to high risk and hostage situations, kidnappings, cash-in-transit robberies and illicit mining operations.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Safety DepartmentCity of TshwanePretoriaSafety