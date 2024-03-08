SAPS beefs up Special Task Force

The SAPS welcomed 13 Special Task Force Operators to join the organisation's elite tactical unit during an event held at the SAPS Academy Tshwane on Thursday.
The unit deals with high risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing which requires specialised skills.
The cohort stood on parade at the academy, where they were received and acknowledged by the deputy national commissioner for policing, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili.
The 13 operators have undergone and successfully completed the 37th Special Task Force Selection Training Programme.
They will add to existing capacity of operators that attend to high risk and hostage situations, kidnappings, cash-in-transit robberies and illicit mining operations.
Pretoria News