SAPS marks Police Day by encouraging members to stay fit in order to catch criminals

The SAPS celebrated its annual Police Day on Thursday, where officers participated in fitness activities and various sporting codes. The day is commemorated in remembrance of SAPS officers who sacrificed their lives in the line duty and also to honour members and employees for their hard work and dedication in serving and protecting all who live in South Africa.

The day kick started with a 5km, 10km and 15km fun run at 5.30am, followed by an aerobics session, with police members also participating in various sporting codes such as netball and soccer. SAPS top management, led by the national commissioner General Fannie Masemola and provincial commissioners, participated in the fun run and aerobics sessions, leading by example and encouraging members to join in. The commissioner urged members to participate in physical fitness activities and sporting codes as it was important for their well-being. Their daily duties demanded that they be operationally ready to respond to the call of duty, he added.

SAPS members participate in fitness exercises during the Police Day 2024 at the academy in Pretoria. l SUPPLIED SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said this year, they adopted a different approach to the manner in which the Police Day is celebrated by focusing the event towards improving and installing the culture of physical fitness and wellness to its personnel. “Police work demands that members must remain mentally and physically fit in performing their daily duties in the fight against crime,” she said. The SAPS signed a memorandum of understanding where all officers will receive back 20% off their monthly membership fee and use it support and maintain their health and physical fitness.

Police Minister Bheki Cele urged members to take advantage of the discounted monthly fees by Virgin Active and Planet Fitness to remain physically fit and healthy in order to perform their duties effectively. “You must stay fit. We need your fitness to arrest dangerous criminals. We need your mental wellness to investigate and ensure watertight cases to ensure lengthy convictions in court. “We appreciate you for serving and protecting the people of South Africa. Let’s do more to this year to clamp down on serious and violent crime” he said.