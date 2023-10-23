The worst is over as waste removal gradually returns in Tshwane, says MMC

Pretoria - The worst is over in terms of waste removal in the City of Tshwane as operations are gradually returning to the normal schedule across all seven regions. This was said by MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, during a clean-up campaign on Friday in Atteridgeville.

Zwane was among the municipal workers who removed waste littered on the streets by frustrated residents. As a result of uncollected garbage for weeks, many resorted to disposing of their waste in open spaces. The schedule for refuse collection was disrupted by striking workers who intimidated colleagues who wanted to report for duty. In some instances, waste removal trucks were torched and workers physically abused by those believed to be the instigators of the strike. On Friday, Zwane was optimistic that waste removal was slowly getting back on track. He was in Atteridgeville to monitor and work with the waste removal teams cleaning up the streets.

Zwane said: “The past few months have not been easy owing to the illegal strike that affected service delivery, especially waste removal, across the city. The inconsistencies in timely waste collection created enormous backlogs, which we worked hard to address.” He told residents that “the worst is over. We still face a huge illegal dumping challenge. “Residents are reminded that illegal dumping spots become a breeding ground for bacteria and pests, and can cause serious health issues.”