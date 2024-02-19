Tshwane anti-crime drive proof of SAPS commitment to law

The arrest of more than 300 suspects this week for various crimes ranging from gender-based violence to murder during Operation Shanela in the City of Tshwane demonstrates commitment by SAPS in combating crime in the capital city. This was the sentiment expressed by SAPS Tshwane district commissioner, Major-General Azwinndini Nengovhela, who vowed that the police would continue to enforce the law at all cost.

SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk, said Tshwane detective teams apprehended 307 suspects during the operation. Those who were caught included 87 individuals involved in gender-based violence, two people charged with murder, four suspects for attempted murder, seven involved in armed robbery and two arrested for rape. Van Dyk said the operation was executed with coordination with various agencies such as the departments of Home Affairs and Labour, as well as Gauteng traffic authority, Tshwane Metro Police Department, crime prevention wardens and community policing forums.

He applauded SAPS members from different areas in Tshwane for making the operation a success. The operation, he said, entailed high visibility patrols in crime hotspots, compliance inspections, and raids on illicit liquor outlets. Van Dyk said: “Three uniformed groups, comprising two tactical teams and a roadblock group, were tasked to police the area of Pretoria Central. The tactical groups inspected nine liquor premises with two not being compliant with the Liquor Act.

Confiscated liquor during SAPS operation in Tshwane. l SUPPLIED “Liquor totalling 15 000ml was confiscated and will be destroyed upon finalisation of the criminal cases. Three second-hand goods dealers were inspected and all were found to be compliant with the Second-hand Goods Act.” In addition, 42 undocumented immigrants were detained and will be deported once the legal processes have been finalised. At least five persons were arrested for possession of drugs when six ziplock plastic bags containing various drugs were found in their possession. One person was caught in possession of 14 Mandrax tablets.