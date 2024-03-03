‘Ancillary’ nursing is an unrecognised nursing qualification in South Africa

The South African Nursing Council (SANC) has warned there are up to 25% colleges operating in South Africa offering bogus nursing programmes. These colleges are misleading nurses based on blurred definitions between ancillary and auxiliary nursing and tainting the work of nurses, the cornerstone of the healthcare system. Auxiliary nurses complete a one-year nursing certificate at an accredited college and pay an annual license fee. Auxiliary nurses work with registered nurses to provide essential care and support to patients in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Nurses who do not pay fees are regarded as unregistered.

A registered nurse who works at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital in Parktown, Sister Innocentia Zungu, said those in the profession often confused ancillary nursing and auxiliary nursing. “In nursing, there’s no such thing as an ancillary nurse, we have auxiliary nurses. They assist enrolled nurses and registered nurses.” She continued, “Auxiliary nurses complete a one year nursing certificate in any accredited nursing college; they practise and annually pay SANC for their licensing; any nurse who does not pay for their licensing, is not SANC recognised,” said Sr Zungu. SANC, the professional body that regulates nursing programmes in South Africa, does not recognise Ancillary Nursing as a credible nursing programme.

The mother body, in 2013, denounced ancillary nursing as an accredited programme and recorded that there were approximately 25% bogus nursing colleges operating in the country. SANC CEO Sizo Mchunu, maintained SANC recognises a one-year auxiliary nursing certificate, a four-year bachelor-degree in nursing at any South African university, a three-year nursing diploma and postgraduate advanced diploma in nursing as a midwife, or specialist such as paediatrics and intensive care unit, amongst others. The reason students prefer ancillary nursing, compared to enrolling in accredited nursing colleges and universities that offer nursing degrees, is "school fees are very expensive in private nursing schools and universities; and there’s a slow intake of student nurses in both private and public recognised nursing colleges, such as Ann Latsky. This is why nurses are under-staffed,“ Sr Zungu.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Moatsaledi, in a recent statement, highlighted professional nursing as a critical skill in South Africa. Currently, there is an intake of 3 000 student nurses annually. The South African Nursing Council (SANC) in 2021 noted that 280 000 nurses are practising in South Africa, equivalent to 213 patients per nurse. Two challenges are facing the healthcare system: the phase-out of old nursing courses. Nursing programmes below NQF level 5 have been phased out, such as the two-year enrolled diploma in nursing, which has been replaced with a three-year nursing diploma. Health Minister, Dr Joe Paahla, in his 2022 Mid-Term Budget announced the health budget would decrease by 1.7% each year, before inflation was considered. The 2023/2024 Health budget showed a decline of R4.4 billion from the 2022/2023 budget allocation for the National Health Department, confirming Paahla’s statement.

Here, R7.5 bn was set aside for hiring and training medical interns, nurses and community health workers, which underscores the government bursary scheme to train student nurses in private and public colleges. Hence most colleges in Gauteng have an intake of 400 student nurses per year at each campus. "R7.5 bn was set aside for hiring and training medical interns, nurses and community health workers, as part of a government bursary scheme. Most colleges in Gauteng have an intake of 400 student nurses per year, on each campus." Sr Zungu, with SANC, emphasised that ancillary students cannot travel and work abroad as nurses, “since, the programme is not accredited by SANC, these kids don’t have the privilege to work overseas with their qualifications, which limits their careers,” said Sr Zungu.

