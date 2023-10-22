aTypicalInterview: Actress Angela Sithole on her date who ‘forgot his wallet at home’

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African actress Angela Sithole. Sithole is best known for her roles as Zandile Majola in hit series Imbewu and Terry Ramotsetsi in local series Zabalaza.

The Soweto-born actress also stars in hit Netflix shows Smoke and Mirrors and Savage Beauties. She has also starred in movies such as All About Love and Knuckle City and has also been part of productions such as The Hustle and Lingashoni. South African actress Angela Sithole. Supplied image. You are able to star alongside any actor from around the world in a blockbuster movie. Who do you choose to star with?

Margot Robbie. I absolutely love her work. The choices she makes with all her characters is truly admirable. What is the one thing most people don’t know about Angela Sithole? I feel like there is a lot that people don’t know about me, but if I can mention one it would be that I get really shy.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? Pap and tin fish/pap and eggs. My favourite ’til this day! How would you like to be remembered?

For making people smile. Bringing joy into people’s lives. Moving hearts. South African actress Angela Sithole. Supplied image. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet currently is? My Puma sneakers.

What one thing has caught your attention on social media in the past week? The Springboks winning over the weekend! What an exciting game! A book that you could read over and over again is?

The Alchemist. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on? He forgot his wallet at home, apparently!

Your favourite movie as a child was? Titanic. Your favourite takeaway spot in SA is? And what do you order?