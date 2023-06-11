aTypicalInterview: International model Lisa-Marie Jaftha on the worst date she’s ever been on

Johannesburg - The beauty from Wynberg has been an international model for more than 10 years and has worked with iconic brands like Gucci, Carolina Herrera, GQ and Sports Illustrated. Jaftha, who is currently represented by NYMM, LaModels and Elite Miami modelling agency, also featured in the Beach Bunny 2018 Swim Week show.

You are able to do a photo shoot at any location around the world? I’d shoot in Cape Town. I haven’t been back in a minute or shot in SA in a really long time so I think it would be cool to revisit where things started. I know there are so many talented creatives in SA, not to mention it being one of the most exotic locations in the world! You are only able to shop at one clothing store for the rest of your life. Which one do you choose?

I’d be good with Zara and DKNY, and I really love going to thrift stores! Three items you have to have in your fridge at all times? Cheese, apples, eggs.

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had ? I went on a date with a guy who was good at texting and talking over the phone, but in person at the dinner table he hardly had anything to say, seemed disinterested and was more concerned with interacting with the table next to us. It was odd. Your favourite takeout place and what do you order?

In South Africa, butter chicken curry from the Eastern Food Bazaar on Long Street!! Also, I’d have to say KFC zingers, chicken pops and twisters. People don’t believe me, but the spicing in the USA is completely different. I was shocked. KFC back home is so good. Anything from Nando’s. Also bacon and avo thick-crust pizza from Caesar’s Pizza. Waffles and vanilla ice cream from Milky Lane. In the US, I’d go for Chick-Fil-A (to me, this tastes the closest to real KFC seasoning). Chipotle for a steak burrito. Tacombi for tacos, carne asada tacos and battered-fish tacos. Cape Town-born international model Lisa-Marie Jaftha. Supplied image. What is your definition of beauty?

Someone unique. You are able to spend a day with any well-known person from around the globe learning his or her trade. Who do you choose? Morag Dover is a very successful businesswoman in South Africa and has been for many years. She’s done a lot on her own and that’s inspiring to me.

The model that has most inspired you is … There are so many. But from my earliest memories, Lee-Ann Liebenberg, Vanessa Carreira, Candice Boucher, Candice Swanepoel, Joelle Kayembe – mega babes! One accessory that you have on you at all times is …