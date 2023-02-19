aTypicalInterview: Kuhle “Kooks” Sonkosi on a dream date with Boity

Johannesburg - This week we feature viral sensation and South African social media sports commentator Kuhle “Kooks” Sonkosi. The 28-year-old teacher and former professional rugby player for the Eastern Province Kings is famed for producing comedic post-match modelled interviews for everyday chores and activities such as washing dishes to going on a first date.

You are able to watch any live sporting event around the globe. What do you choose to watch and why? It would probably be the Rugby World Cup final. I think to be in Paris and to see the best two sides in the world play to lift the trophy, that would be special. Who is the goat.. Messi or Ronaldo?

Messi! The debate ended after the World Cup in Qatar. The three most popular items in your fridge at all times are? Fruit, always leftovers in there from dinner the previous night and water.

She pretty much just asked me to do post match interviews all date long and tried to be my manager so for me it was a date but for her it was a work meeting.

I’m obsessed with Game of Thrones so that’s my pick and House of the Dragon. You are able to spend a day with any cricketer in the world. Who do you choose and why? Steve Smith. I find the way he bats very interesting and I would love to pick his brain on the way he goes about his batting and how he bounced back from that scandal.

A wild night of partying or Netflix and chill? Now I would probably say Netflix and chill. You're on death row. You are given one last meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose to have?

Probably a burger with an Oreo milkshake. Social media sensation Kuhle “Kooks” Sonkosi. Supplied image. A bar is creating a cocktail in your honour. You get to choose what goes in. What makes up your cocktail? Does putting a Lemon in my Corona count as a cocktail? I’m a beer man so they can make a beer in my honour.