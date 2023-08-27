aTypicalInterview: Model and actress Naliyani Uma on why she would love to spend a day with Elon Musk

Johannesburg - This week we feature model, actress, online social influencer, and businesswoman Naliyani Uma. Durban-born-and-raised talent, Uma’s brand is synonymous with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle-oriented content, offering a delightful blend of inspiration and expertise.

Her unique sense of style and visually stunning creations have earned her a reputation as an eclectic trendsetter. As an ambassador and content creator, she has collaborated with industry giants such as Guess, Jimmy Choo, GHD, and numerous other household names. She also has noteworthy acting credits having appeared in film assets such as “Piet’s Sake 2”, and “The Honeymoon”.

Her heart for seeing women empowered has seen her collaborate with Woolworths’ Power of Us Campaign which is a cause that echoes her purpose. You are only able to shop at one clothing store for the rest of your life. Which clothing shop do you choose and why? I would choose Versace or Dolce and Gabbana because I prefer their unique blend of bold designs, luxurious materials, and innovative fashion concepts.

Model, actress, online social influencer, and businesswoman Naliyani Uma. Supplied image. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? Macaroni and cheese. It’s comforting and cheesy goodness brings back fond memories of home. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet currently is?

My Dolce and Gabbana-inspired dress, meticulously crafted by Willet Couture designs. The attention to detail and the elegant design make it truly special to me. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on? Well, I’ve had my fair share of not-so-great dates, but there’s one that stands out as the exception. The rest, well, let’s just say they didn’t quite hit the mark.

Three items you have to have in your fridge? Milk, coke, and avocados. They cover my beverage needs and provide versatile options for both cooking and snacking. Three people you religiously follow on social media are?

Three people I religiously follow on social media are Kim Kardashian, Kefilwe Mabote, and Camila Coelho. Their incredible content and unique perspectives keep me engaged and inspired. Model, actress, online social influencer, and businesswoman Naliyani Uma. Your definition of love is? Love should be unconditional, accepting someone for who they are without expecting anything in return. It’s a deep and selfless connection that goes beyond flaws and imperfections.

Your go-to takeaway spot in South Africa is? It has to be Chicken Licken. Their flavourful menu and delicious offerings always hit the spot when I’m craving a quick and tasty meal. You are able to spend a day with any well-known person learning his or her trade. Who do you choose to spend it with and why?