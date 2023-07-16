aTypicalInterview: ‘People think I hate white people - that’s not true' - Angelo Louw

Johannesburg - This week we feature award-winning South Africa author, filmmaker and activist Angelo Louw. Louw began his career as a journalist for The Witness and Playboy, and soon became the youngest editor-in-chief of a national print publication at age 25.

He has since been editor at two other publications — including South Africa’s first magazine for queer people of colour, Gayle. In 2016, Louw moved to the USs as a Fulbright fellow, where he started working on his first book, The Problem with Black People — released this year. On his return to South Africa, Louw began climate justice work at Greenpeace.

Both his directorial debut, Gutted: The Fight of Kalk Bay Fishers, and his second film, Crude: Wentworth Community vs Big Oil, focus on multinational exploitation of the South African coloured community. The one thing that has caught your attention on social media in the last week is? My timeline was full of rainbows #PrideMonth.

You are president of South Africa for one month. What are the first three things you tackle? Load shedding. I would speed up the move to renewable energy - we don't need to struggle like this. Secondly, I would deal with all these corrupt comrades and their moneyed friends that are blocking this, and destroying the country. And if I'm not assassinated by then, it's time to take back our gold and diamonds from the colonisers who have been living nicely off our resources for too long. The meal that reminds you of your childhood is?

My mom's spaghetti and mince. What is the one thing you would do to positively impact climate change? We need to move away from fossil fuels, so apart from transitioning to renewal energy, fixing our public transport systems (making them reliable and safe) so that we don't have to depend on private transportation is essential.

Your celebrity crush growing up was? Trevor Noah. The bestie and I would argue about who had dibs over Trevor. Maybe it's time to settle this? You are on death row. You are allowed one last meal and drink. What do you choose to have?

I've eaten a lot of things all over the world, but the best combo hands down is Chicken Licken hot wings and a Black Label. The biggest misconception people have of you is? People think I hate white people - it's not true, I have white friends.

Your favourite winter clothing item in your closet is? I'm obsessed with Yay Abe's collaborations. I bought a sweater last year from his limited range that I wish I could wear more often, but I'm worried it will fade. You are able to invite any three people from around the world for a dinner at your place. Who do you invite and why?