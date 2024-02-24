Chef Siya invites foodies for top culinary experience

Seasoned chef Siyamthanda Ngqandu invites all foodies to Mea Culpa in Johannesburg for a prestigious black-tie dinner on March 1. For this experience, Chef Siya will produce a multi-course menu that will provide visitors with the best sensations from across the world in 90 minutes.

‘Around the World in 90 Minutes’ is an exclusive pop-up cuisine experience that promises to delight the senses. This culinary trip, which includes Italian appetisers, Indian delights, Nigerian-inspired mains, South African classics and much more, aims to present pure gourmet bliss. He tells Saturday Star about how he stays motivated: “I keep myself motivated by embracing all challenges as opportunities for growth. I find inspiration in experimenting with new ingredients and techniques and collaborating with my team. I find joy in working with young chefs who share my passion for great food executed to the highest standard.” Asked about his favourite cuisine to cook, he said it is a fusion of modern European and global influences.

“It offers a rich canvas for blending diverse culinary traditions with a mix of innovative elements, creating a harmonious and sophisticated dining experience.” He hopes aspiring chefs understand the significance of continuous learning, dedication, and a deep respect for ingredients, pointing out that a strong sense of resilience is vital to succeeding in this industry. “I encourage my aspiring colleagues to seek mentorship, work in diverse kitchens, and never stop exploring new culinary horizons in this ever-changing, ever-evolving world of culinary arts.”

He has collaborated with Franschhoek vineyards, La Motte Wine Estate and Leopard's Leap Wines to offer exclusive fine dining experiences. His culinary career began seven years ago as an International Hotel School alumni, and he also has a solid history in patisserie, including pastry chef expertise at the luxury East Hampton Hotel in New York. “My journey began in my mother’s kitchen at the age of 10. From an early age, I’ve had to think on my feet in a kitchen setting, as my primary chore was to prepare our dinner each night. I have always envisioned a career abroad, so when the opportunity to work at a country club in Palm Beach, Florida, came, I had to take it. Working under a renowned chef Ralph Feraco, who’s become an integral part of my culinary journey, was one of the moments in my career that illustrated that simply being a cook was not enough for me.”