DBE unaware of funding cuts which send shock waves through ECD community

Johannesburg - Early Childhood Developments Centres (ECDs) across South Africa have been left destitute and fuming over news that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) plans to cut funding to the tune of R237 million. But DBE spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga said he was not aware of the budget cuts. “As far as I am aware, we received an additional R1.8 billion over the next three years,” he said.

Mhlanga also did not respond to further queries around the planned cuts and the concerns raised by ECD managers, nationally. The Gauteng Department of Education’s Steve Mabona said: “Accordingly, we are not affected by any budget cuts and as such the department has never convened any meeting/s with Early Childhood Development.” Hamba Bamba Funda, a section 18A approved, Non-Profit Organisation (NPO), which advocates for ECD from birth through to two-years-old, in under-resourced communities such as Soweto, expressed deep concern about the latest news. During a recent meeting, attended by members of ECD forums in Soweto, it was announced that the government will cut R237 million on ECD.

Therapist at Hamba Bamba Funda, Monja Boonzaaier said this decision will have a devastating effect on 56 drop-in ECD centres that rely on government funds. “The government announced that they will be cutting funds for ECD programmes as part of a larger plan to allocate resources towards various initiatives such as disability funding, retirement villages, crime prevention, victim empowerment, support for orphaned families, and addressing issues related to HIV and chronic illness. One of the areas where they plan to invest is in the construction of Nyaope drug abuse centres,” she said. However, Boonzaaier believes that this approach does not address the underlying causes of drug addiction, crime and gender-based violence which are classified as societal problems.

“These issues affect individuals, families, communities, and society as a whole. “ECD centres are vital in providing children with a strong foundation that can prevent them from falling into the trap of drug addiction and crime. I urge the government to reconsider their decision to cut funds for ECD and rather invest more in ECD centres. “If the government cuts funds for ECD, it means the centres will have to raise their school fees, which will have a negative impact on parents who cannot afford to pay the fees. This will result in more children roaming around on the streets, taking drugs, and not receiving the education they deserve,” Boonzaaier added.

Sibongile Mkwananzi from Nanga Vhutsilo in Soweto said her funding of R1.5 million per month was cut at the end of March. “We registered in 2006 but this was long before registration. Last Friday I got an email saying funding has been stopped.The drop-in centre feeds between 150 to 200 children a day. We funded 300 people from 134 families. All these families are unemployed, 96 are living with HIV. For us to provide proper services, we need all these employees,” she said. Nanga Vhutsilo has 67 drop-in children in its care and claims that no notice was given about the funding cuts.

“No thought was given to the beneficiaries, let alone their families. No thought was given to staff members and their families. Some are renting, some have kids at schools, some are sustaining their own families with the money they earn. “The government doesn't seem to care about its own citizens, who are also taxpayers. As a manager, you're expected to carry that burden of explaining to staff and the community in general, it's a big problem,” she said. Another ECD manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “They just made us jump through different hoops so they can have different reasons. I have all the certificates. I have my official certificate as an official drop-in centre for 144 children. I still got the rejection letter.”

In Cape Town, ECD principals said the news was shocking and frustrating, even worse as they're still waiting for this month's funding. Estelle Basardien from the Lofland-Titus ECD Forum, said this would be straining to the affected, and won't just taint the teaching and learning, but also the nutritional benefit to some of the children they work with. "I can just imagine myself with the high cost of food and everything that's depending on the funding within our schools. Creches won't be able to take kids whose parents can't afford to pay fees if they're no longer subsidised," she said.

Fisantekraal ECD has 138 learners, and its principal, Monica Abrahams said they have no clue why or when the payments may come through. "This is very bad as we survive on this funding and the little fees we charge. If the budget cut is implemented, that would mean more children will end up in the streets as we won't be able to provide services to large numbers. They won't just be deprived of a right to education but be exposed to gangsterism, drugs and everything that's happening in our streets," she said. Nokuzola Ncwadi from Vukile Tshwete ECD in Samora Machel, which has been operating since 2005 and has 101 children, hoped the department would revisit and reconsider the decision as she said many funded centres are servicing vulnerable communities with high unemployment rates.

"Most of our parents can't even afford the minimum fee we charge and yet we can't send children home because some come from broken families with no sustainability due to different reasons. Others have no one to take care of them while parents are out trying to make ends meet. “For us, it's not just about teaching these children, but providing social services and protecting them from negative elements. And the meals we provide are the only proper nutrition some of these children get for the day. The news is just heartbreaking. We and seven teacher's salaries depend on this funding. There's just so much and so many lives that would be affected, it's just frustrating,” she said. Meanwhile, Nomsa Moeketsi from Lathi-tha ECD in Sir Lowry Pass Village said the news explains why the administration has been done differently since the beginning of the year.