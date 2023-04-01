EXCLUSIVE: Caster Semenya on ‘negativity, racism and sexism tainting the sport she loves’

Johannesburg - Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has not closed the door on her professional running career. “Wait and see,” Semenya said with a smile on her face.

“I do not believe in wishes but making things happen. Who knows what the future holds?” Semenya’s professional running career was thrown into further doubt last week as World Athletics introduced new guidelines for athletes with differences of sex development. Track and field have now banned transgender athletes from international competition while adopting new regulations that could keep Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.

In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year when it decided to exclude athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. The new guidelines point to South Africa’s most accomplished track athlete being sidelined for good. However, Semenya has always been up for a fight, and this time is no different.

The three-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 800m event has battled against World Athletics for several years. Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar, on 6 May 2016. EPA/- When controversial gender rules were first overturned, then reinstated, she took the fight to World Athletics. She lost all her appeals in court, but Semenya refused to be pushed around, insisting she would not take hormone suppressants and instead switched to the 5 000m event in order to sidestep the rules.

Semenya says despite a lengthy battle with World Athletics she’s always been ready to stand up for what’s right. “It has never been draining. Nobody has that much power over me. But it has been very disappointing to witness a sport that I love so much be tainted with so much negativity, racism and sexism. “Sports is supposed to be the one language that a world can understand no matter where on the globe you are.”

Despite losing her battles in court, Semenya says she is immensely proud of the fight taken against the world sports body. “I am very proud, not just of myself but my entire team that has stood behind me. My incredible lawyers, fans, sponsors. They honestly have made this entire journey worth it.” Gold medallist Caster Semenya gestures on the podium after the women’s 800m final at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 20 August 2016. EPA/YOAN VALAT She says, however, that it's been tough not being able to compete on the world stage.

“It was tough in the beginning, because every athlete has plans and goals they want to achieve. I am a bright-side kind of person, though, so this break has given me time to work on other things I am passionate about. “I might have not been able to compete but I have had the support and love of my fans worldwide. This has been very encouraging. It’s just sad to see a sport we all love so much being destroyed in this way.” Semenya says she is incredibly proud of her career and what she has achieved. She has no regrets, she adds.

“I have achieved so much and it's a great feeling because nobody can take that away from me. I ran and continue to run my best race. I have grown in tremendous ways.” Semenya says she is also very proud of never caving in to World Athletics’ demands of taking hormone suppressants. “Nobody has the power to change what God has beautifully and uniquely created. I am glad I stuck to my values.”

Semenya has had her hands full working on a number of things, including her foundation, her athletics club, as well as her autobiography and a documentary which will be aired soon. “Life has been really good to me. I have been keeping busy with training and taking on new ventures. I am doing incredible work with my foundation as well as the Masai Athletics Club. I also have had time to work on projects that are very personal to me like my book as well as my documentary, but I’m sure you will hear all about it soon.” Caster Semenya competes during the women’s 800m heats at the Rio Olympic Games on 17 August 2016. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI She says she is immensely proud of what her foundation has achieved so far.

“We have partnerships with the likes of Boston City Campus that have made it possible to educate children. Everyone knows how passionate I am about education. We endeavour to continue uplifting the youth in our communities to give them a platform that will allow them to sit in any room in any part of the world and truly represent who we are as Africans. Powerful, resilient, capable and so worthy. “Running the foundation gives me a lot of joy. It's not easy but it is rewarding. We have big plans in the future. Watch the space.” She also gives us a glimpse into her autobiography, which is set to be released this year.

“It's been many hours and over the last year and a half, and I am really looking forward to telling my story in my own words as I experienced it. People will get to know more about who I am, my views on many topics I have been silent on in the past. This is my offering to the people who have supported me throughout my career, with love.” Semenya also runs an athletic club, Masai AC, which she is passionate about. Her break has given her time to focus on her athletics club.

“I own a club called Masai AC. Masai Athletics Club is based in Soweto and was co-founded and funded by Violet Semenya, in 2018. Our club provides support, training and encouragement to those who wish to be active, healthier and improve their athletic abilities.” Caster Semenya prepares to compete in the women's 800m heats at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson. “We work closely with communities to develop and uplift young athletes who face similar challenges to those I had to overcome in my journey. We are passionate about giving back to the community and pushing others to achieve their dreams. “It is incredible to still be involved in running. I’m responsible for passing on my knowledge and grooming the other Caster Semenyas to follow. That in itself is a godly experience.”

Semenya has also opened up about what it’s been like being a parent. “This is the best part of me. I have such a strong support system in my family. I have had more time to spend with them, which is a blessing. I would not change that for anything in the world.” Despite her running career being thrown into huge doubt with the latest developments, Semenya insists she is not done yet.