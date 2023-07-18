Fashion fuses with football: Adidas and Orlando Pirates unveil 23/24 seasonal jersey in collaboration with Thebe Magugu

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates and Adidas have joined forces with acclaimed South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu for the football team’s new official home and away jersey for the 23/24 season. “In step with the zeitgeist, the collaboration marks the latest marriage of performance sportswear and streetwear,” the global sportswear brand said.

It added that globally, the cultural overlap between sport and fashion continued its meteoric rise. “We see the iconic football jersey used as a creative canvas moving the wearer seamlessly from the pitch to the streets,” Adidas said. Meanwhile, this design partnership sees Orlando Pirates championing the best of African design talent and showcasing creative innovation from the continent on a global stage.

Adidas and Orlando Pirates unveiled 23/24 seasonal jersey in collaboration with acclaimed South African designer Thebe Magugu. Supplied image. "A football jersey stands as a powerful emblem of pride and togetherness, binding Buccaneers from diverse backgrounds into a unified force,” Thandi Merafe, Media and PR Manager at Orlando Pirates said. “As we set forth on a new football season, that includes the CAF Champions League, we carry Thebe Magugu's exceptional creation on our shoulders, a true testament to our South African identity and unity.” Growing up in the South African cities of Kimberley and Johannesburg, Magugu drew upon Africa’s storied past, complex present and imagined future for the new Orlando Pirate shirt.

In 2019, he took home the distinguished LVMH Prize for Young Designers, marking the first time a designer from the African continent had won the industry's most prestigious talent prize. “Global sport is a phenomenon that will continue to rise,” Magugu added. “It's fascinating to see other industries align uniquely to become a part of it – from music to luxury fashion.”

Magugu explained that his brand was all about exploring and bringing to light unique facets of history and culture. “And none has left more of an impact than the legacy of Orlando Pirates, and I am honoured to contribute so significantly to that history.” The Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu 23/24 range consists of two new designs: a Home jersey (Black) and an Away jersey (Pistachio Green). Both feature the legendary Orlando Pirates skull and crossbow logo reimagined to incorporate a captivating maze pattern. The jersey rounds off with a Thebe Magugu back-neck sign-off and a unique raised crest.

“I felt like it was important to hear the Orlando Pirates story before I began designing,” said Magugu. “A tale of perseverance, fighting against the odds to become one of the most recognised figureheads in global sports. This idea of persistence is why I decided to treat the iconic skull logo as a maze. To symbolise the long and winding journey the team has travelled to land them here". Speaking to the scaled-up skull on the front of the jersey, Magugu wanted to add a confrontational and intimidating edge that communicated power without saying a word.

“The shorts continue the bone and maze motif, referencing the thigh bone, making the whole kit a sort of internal X-Ray,” he added. Crafted from 100% recycled materials, the new jersey merges sustainability with cutting-edge innovation including moisture-wicking AEROREADY and Climalite’s apparel technology. Designed to keep athletes cool and dry, the features effectively manage perspiration distribution and enhance airflow. "With our shared passion for pushing boundaries, this collaboration is sure to deliver a disruptive design and performance-enhancing apparel that will inspire our players to reach new heights,” Kate Woods, Senior Brand Director at Adidas South Africa, said.