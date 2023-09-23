From Wynberg to the world: How model Lisa-Marie Jaftha has conquered catwalks across the globe

Johannesburg - South African models continue to make waves around the globe. This time, Cape Town-born model Lisa-Marie Jaftha has taken the modelling world by storm by making her debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Jaftha featured at the prestigious fashion week recently, modelling for renowned designer Cavanagh Baker. Not only has Jaftha made her debut she also recently shot a billboard and editorial campaign for Brown & Co Jewelry in Atlanta, in the US. Jaftha’s billboard campaign will feature prominently in various states.

The model, who grew up in Wynberg, Cape Town, but now lives in New York, has worked with iconic brands like Gucci, Carolina Herrera, GQ and Sports Illustrated and she says she has been delighted by her success. Lisa-Marie Jaftha made her debut at New York Fashion Week recently. She is pictured along with other participants. Supplied image. “I’ve honestly never done anything related to New York Fashion Week before, and this was a pleasant surprise to be selected among the other beautiful women that took part in Cavanagh Baker’s collection at NYFW.” Jaftha walked the ramp for renowned designer Cavanagh Baker, who also made her debut at NYFW.

Jaftha says she was thrilled to have modelled for the designer. “The clothing was beautifully made and I feel like any woman would look and feel beautiful in her clothing. When I did the casting I thought she could be a model. “Cavanagh is beautiful, collected, warm, fierce and so sweet it was a pleasure to work with her.”

Jaftha says she didn’t have any nerves going in to the fashion show. “I had so many expectations… I wasn’t nervous because there's just so much going on when you’re in the moment.” “The show was super fun and interactive. It was a vibe. The people on set make all the difference.”

Jaftha says she also loved working on the Brown and Co billboard campaign. “We shot out on location in a beautiful home in Atlanta, Georgia. And the team was a pleasure to work with. Brown and Co are premier jewellers, known for their supreme quality and standards so once you realise you’re working with the best it perks you up and you want to be on your A game too.” The billboard will feature in Atlanta and a few other cities, says Jaftha.

Lisa-Marie Jaftha recently shot a billboard and editorial campaign for Brown & Co Jewelers in Atlanta, in the US. Supplied image. Jaftha has also been working with renowned brand BcBg Max Azria again. “It’s always fun. They are super creative and it’s really nice to be able to maintain relationships with clients over time.” She says all her dreams are slowly coming true, and she is delighted by what she has achieved in her modelling career.

"I have achieved all that I wanted to, and I am so thankful to still be actively working in the modelling industry." She says she always knew she would be successful at modelling. "Things are always unpredictable. We're just human beings. There have been ups and downs, but I've been very fortunate and I'm just thankful for my agents and all the opportunities that have come my way."

Jaftha says her family are over the moon with her achievements. “My family has always been very supportive. I can’t ask for more. I love them and miss them and I’m thankful my parents are still alive to see me grow.” So what does it take to be a successful model these days? Jaftha says as a professional model your job isn’t so much focused on posting content as an influencer would. As a professional model you’re hired as talent to help clients achieve their brand objectives. It’s a specialised skill.

“Once you understand what your role is it’s easier to navigate. Sometimes days are very busy and long. You have to be a people person even if you’re not – no one wants a sulky person around. As a professional model I feel like many understand this is not about us: we’re here to help our clients achieve their brand and product goals. “Clients spend serious money in building their brands and they deserve professionalism.That’s what longevity in any career is about being consistent in being pleasant and delivering a good result.” For young South African women who may want to follow this modelling path, Jaftha says: “Start where you are and take your time. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else.