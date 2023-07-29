Hawks arrest Asian nationals for alleged human trafficking in Pretoria

Johannesburg - The Hawks and the Thai embassy are tight-lipped about the arrest of three men who allegedly held three women captive at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria, and allegedly used them as sex slaves. The three men have since appeared in court and the women have been freed. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they made the breakthrough when one of the captive victims managed to escape.

The woman, believed to be of Thai descent, reported her ordeal to the Thai Embassy and claimed she and the other two women had been held against their will for sexual exploitation. “This prompted the involvement of law enforcement and social services. The information was followed up and contact was made with one of the victims who was still held against her will at the premises. Two more victims were rescued after members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by TMPD K9 and SAPS PTA K9 gained access into the premises,” she said. But details of the dramatic rescue remain unknown and the Hawks could not elaborate on how the woman escaped, whether she had a phone, who the other women were and how they came to be at the house and how they were captured. It’s also not known what the nationalities of the other two women are.