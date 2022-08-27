IDC staff on the verge of their first picket as grievances over salary increases take the spotlight

Johannesburg- Staff and management at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will be sitting around the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) table on Monday in the hopes of finding a solution to avoid a planned picket by disgruntled workers. At the centre of their grievances is the issue of a 5.8% salary increase offer, which the workers have rejected.

Story continues below Advertisement

An IDC employee, who requested to remain anonymous, said part of their dispute is a once-off financial relief for staff but there are underlying complex issues that led to these disputes. “We haven’t received a performance bonus in 3-4 years. “For the financial year 2020/2021 as per our financials on our website, it shows we made a profit not just as a group but as IDC itself, better than in 2019/2020.

“The board says there is no money but our books show and tell a different story to what the board tells us,” the worker said. The employee said staff feel they are “neglected, unappreciated, overworked and somewhat operating under fear.” While it is not clear exactly how many IDC staff will join in the planned picket, if it goes ahead, the worker said it would take place during their lunch hour in order to not disrupt operations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Head of Corporate Affairs at the IDC, Tshepo Ramodibe, said management is aware of the potential industrial action. “The IDC management has been engaged in continuing discussions with the union and remains committed to resolving outstanding issues with utmost care and consideration to its employees and all stakeholders. “The Corporation takes confidence in the planned mediation process at the CCMA and its intent to achieve a positive outcome,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Workers will hold a staff meeting on Tuesday to give staff picketing rules and to inform them of when picketing will start. The employee said if the ongoing negotiations remain fruitless, they will proceed to acquire permission for a full industrial strike. “The financial relief being requested is to assist staff in these tough economic times and also given the fact that IDC staff see themselves as working for the country for development purposes and for economic development. Staff feel management, the board and minister don't appreciate these efforts. As an example the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) CEO who is a board member on the IDC board, her staff gets bonuses regardless of whether or not the entity meets targets or performs financially. We see these disparities in the Development Finance Institutions (DFI) sphere and feel there is no consistency in how IDC staff are treated compared to other DFIs,” the worker said.

Story continues below Advertisement