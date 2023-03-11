LOOK: A taste sensation - culinary magic at Joburg’s Clico Boutique Hotel

Johannesburg - If like me, you’re one of those people who believe that Valentine’s Day is a money-making scheme and that spoiling your partner should be done daily and not just once a year, I get it. If you are a romantic like I am, you will agree that it is important to go the extra mile for your partner, especially if you are in a new relationship. I am, and I think I have found the person I would like to spend the rest of my life with.

So, I wanted to woo my new girlfriend and show off my romantic side. It was important that I got this right. I know that she loves food, we both do. And I know that my hard-working partner needs a pamper session. I went with a simple yet fun day. A day at the spa followed by a heavenly dinner that she would never forget. Clico Hotel’s Valentine’s Day menu. Supplied image. When looking for places to go, I came across the Clico Boutique Hotel in Rosebank.

I couldn’t resist the offering of a romantic dinner under the stars with a world-renowned chef like Dario de Angeli. The boutique hotel is small and quaint and features a five-star restaurant. The Valentine’s Day dinner included a six-course meal. I opted for the pescatarian seven-course meal.

After a day of pampering at Silverstar Spa on the West Rand and a hot shower, we headed towards Rosebank for our night out at Clico Boutique Hotel armed with a serious appetite. Upon arrival, we were immediately taken to a small section of the restaurant which included just four tables. Clico Hotel Restaurant. Picture: Sameer Naik. I loved the feel of the place already. The decision to split the restaurant into small areas of just four tables was a genius idea for Valentine’s Day. You have your peace and quiet and alone time while enjoying five-star food.

The area was candlelit and had a movie projector that was showing movies from different decades starting from the 1920s. Within a few minutes of being seated, we were offered drinks, before De Angeli arrived at our table. I was blown away.

Valentine’s Day dinner with my partner at Clico Boutique Hotel. Picture: Sameer Naik. De Angeli introduced himself before diving into what would be served as our first course. It is evident that De Angeli lives for food. The chef is renowned for the magical culinary experiences at Cube Kitchen and Est Est Alea and is now at Clico, where he is enjoying a new culinary journey.

He is an award-winning chef with an impressive résumé. He has cooked in deserts and five-star establishments, catered for celebrity functions and advised and assisted in the development of numerous brands. He has also judged for Eat Out Magazine Awards and San Pellegrino Restaurant Top 50 Awards in his travels to 67 countries. The first meal on offer was a dish that was made popular in the 1920s and which hails from the Mayfair Hotel, in St Louis.

The prosperity sandwich which included salmon, mushrooms, Parmesan and Swiss cheese accompanied by paprika, tomato, Worcester sauce with gold dust. Our first-course meal which was a prosperity sandwich which included salmon, mushrooms, Parmesan and Swiss cheese accompanied by paprika, tomato, Worcester sauce with gold dust. Picture: Sameer Naik. When it arrived, we scoffed it down. It tasted as good as it sounded. De Angeli appeared again to let us know about what was next on offer.

I have never had caviar in my life. So to see it on the menu was a delight. The next meal was Iranian caviar with red onion, lobster, crème fraiche, egg techniques and yeast. Our second course was Iranian caviar with red onion, lobster, crème fraiche, egg techniques and yeast. Picture: Sameer Naik. I couldn’t wait to see what it looked. And the appearance didn’t disappoint. It was a masterpiece on a plate.

It had only been our second course, but by then already I could see that my girlfriend was blown away. The food kept coming, and got better as the night went on. Our third course included salmon croquettes and watercress. Picture: Sameer Naik. Other meals included salmon croquettes and watercress, an Asian-inspired dish which included prawns, baby corn, oyster sauce, quail eggs, and peppers.

Then there was a succulent piece of kabeljou fish with fish broth, Dijon mustard, mushrooms and a creamy sauce, shallots, and potatoes. And to end it all off was a heavenly dessert. The dessert was a chocolate fondue made popular in the 1960s. The fondue included chocolate dip, truffles, marshmallow, chocolate fudge cake, nuts, cream, and berries. Picture: Sameer Naik. The dessert was a chocolate fondue made popular in the 1960s. The fondue included chocolate dip, truffles, marshmallow, chocolate fudge cake, nuts, cream, and berries.

I have been to many fine dining establishments, but this was a cut above the rest. The one issue I have always had was the small portions. This wasn’t the case at Clico Restaurant.

The portions were filling, to the point where I had to battle through my last few meals. However, it was hard to throw in the towel when such delicious food is placed in front of you. My girlfriend said it was the most romantic night she had ever had and that she had never experienced culinary mastery like this before. After the delicious meal, we retired to the swimming pool area with drinks and enjoyed the evening breeze.