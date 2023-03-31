LOOK: iStore opens first of its kind store in Africa at Eastgate Mall

Johannesburg - A new level of customer experience and support awaits current and prospective iPhone owners at the Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg. iStore announced the opening of Africa’s first APP store Inspired by Apple’s iconic store concept. iStore CEO, Chris Dodd said the new store promises to offer the full Apple experience and deliver a completely new level of customer service.

“We will provide an interactive experience, a full assortment of Apple’s innovative products and ecosystem on display and training workshops with professionally trained Apple experts and a world-class Apple experience for Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers,” he said. As the first of its kind on the African continent, Dodd added that customer experience and customer care is their number one priority. The Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg. Supplied image. “It is the ultimate destination to get the full Apple experience, complemented by iStore’s unique benefits and services like iCare warranty range, Vodacom, MTN and Telkom cellular contract upgrades, trade-in and many more,” said Dodd.

There are only 41 of these APP stores around the world. “We always aim to elevate the overall customer experience with our brand and we look forward to welcoming our customers,” Dodd added. iStore already offers daily product training at selected stores and online through the iStore meets programme, but it will now offer an expanded series of informative training and workshops at this location.

“The future line-up includes training workshops for beginners and advanced users of iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. More information regarding this series and how to book will be available soon. iStore Eastgate will feature an on-site hardware repair workshop that will assist with a wide variety of Apple repairs, including Authorised iPhone Screen Repairs and battery replacements as well as other iPhone, Mac and iPad repairs,” he said. The Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg. Supplied image. The group is also placing huge emphasis on the needs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMB), with a strong focus on SMB customers. “This store will assist small businesses with their growth through training, tech support and offer affordable ways for businesses to purchase Apple products - through preferential pricing, monthly payment and various trade-in options,” Dodd concluded.