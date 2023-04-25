LOOK: Top trends from the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 collections

Johannesburg - The Mall of Africa played host to fashionistas, celebrities and invited guests who converged in Midrand last week, for the first glimpse of local designers’ latest ranges for South African Fashion Week’s (SAFW) Spring/Summer 2023 collections (SS23). During the three day spectacle, a variety of design elements, textures and tones took shape on the catwalk. Although some of the SS23 ranges were in line with those seen on international runways, many were uniquely African in nature, firmly placing the continent as an authentic fashion destination.

Raspberry Blush The vivacious shade of coral tinged with pink has been dubbed the colour of 2023 by leading experts across the globe. This electric hue, which is the definition of a charismatic colour, featured prominently on the SAFW SS23 catwalks. It was included in Ephymol’s menswear collection where he paired a Raspberry Blush suit with contrasting shades of yellow. Meanwhile, Loxion Kulca took a more casual approach by incorporating the popular shade into their streetwear, while Erre experimented with the hue for their women’s dresses and matching headwear. Sheer

A sheer dress from Rubicon. Picture by Eunice Driver Photography. The sheer trend has taken over streetstyle and has also been incorporated into formal wear. This style, which advocates for showing as much or as little skin as possible, is a playful way for designers to experiment with fabrics and textures. Rubicon debuted a black sheer ankle-length dress design on the SS23 catwalk while Amanda Laird Cherry took a more playful approach with colour sheer designs for their garments. Belhauzen took a more minimalist sheer approach by adding elements of sheer into some of the sleeves of their garments. Layering Layering by Vanklan. Picture by Eunice Driver Photography. During a transition to a season, it is essential not only for style but also for durability to wear more than one garment on the lower as well as upper body. This was the school of thought for Vanklan who playfully layered a shorts and t-shirt with a bomber jacket and leggings for their menswear looks. The likes of Ephymol and Loxion Kulca also mixed different garments, fabrics, colours and textures together to present eye-catching layered looks.