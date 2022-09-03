LOOK: Wits commemorates centenary with celebratory parade through streets of Johannesburg

Johannesburg - The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is turning 100-years old and to commemorate their centenary, the proudly South African tertiary education institution kicked off festivities with a celebratory parade on Friday. The Wits centenary parade started in the late morning and proceeded into the afternoon with sunshine and jubilation filling the streets of Johannesburg during the first Friday of spring.

The gathering of thousands of Witsies, which included students and the university’s staff, were reminiscent of the Rag (Remember and Give) floats and festive fundraisers of yore. The parade’s starter musical celebrations were courtesy of the Parktown Boys’ High School brass band and the Wits choir. Wits School of Arts student Zenaye Skosana – who wrote, co-produced and sang the official “Wits for good” song, also lent her voice to the crowd.

Wits staff and students across faculties and departments were in high spirits during the procession.They were dressed theatrically in everything from academic gowns and miners’ hard-hats to wigs and tutus, as many took advantage of the opportunity for the yellow and blue Wits 100 face-painting event. Dean of students Jerome September welcomed the procession and said, “You are all beautiful.” Wits vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, who officially sent the parade on its way, added: “We built this city. Let’s paint it blue and gold.”

The Wits centenary parade started at the university’s Origins Centre and made its way through Braamfontein, affectionately known as the university’s “city cousins”. Following the 2km journey, Witsies then settled on the library lawns for a picnic in anticipation of the Visible Resonance Light Show on the Great Hall façade on Friday evening. The parade was part of the Wits Homecoming Weekend celebrations from Friday until Sunday, and the centenary commemoration. The university is giving the public a chance to experience its treasures, places of interest as well as art and performances.

There will also be exhibitions, film screenings, musicals and theatre performances, campus tours, food and drink stalls, and arts and crafts markets for people from all walks of life to enjoy. Wits is also opening all its museums free to the public to experience the vast collections. Some of the other Homecoming Weekend highlights include a Wits park run as well as a concert featuring Mango Groove, Jesse Clegg with Sipho Mchunu and the Johnny Clegg Band in a tribute to the late music icon.