Meet Al-Ittihad Ladies new biokineticist and conditioning coach: Joburg’s Simone Conley

Johannesburg - There was a period in Simone Conley’s life where she was ready to walk away from the football industry. It would have been a decision that would have devastated the biokineticist, considering how much she loves the sport.

“People who know me, would tell you that there were times when I contemplated throwing in the towel with football,” Conley told the Saturday Star this week. “I thought no football team will want me anymore... I went through a phase where things just didn’t work out.” Simone Conley was recently announced as the new biokineticist and conditioning coach at Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad Ladies. Supplied image. Several potential jobs lined up for Conley didn’t pan out the way she imagined, which led her to believe that walking away from the sport was the best solution.

“At TS Galaxy things didn’t work out. I then got a call from coach Benni McCarthy who was let go at Amazulu, and that didn’t work out either. They also wanted me at Kaizer Chiefs but then the club changed their minds. I also had an interview with Orlando Pirates. However they brought in an international coach who brought his technical team and that bombed too. “I just went through a phase where I felt I should stick with rugby or another sport, or put all my focus into my practice.” But her love affair with football wouldn’t end there.

And her decision to transition from working within the male football industry to the female football industry would seemingly change the trajectory of Conley’s career. Today, Conley is in Australia and New Zealand to assist Banyana Banyana as they battle it out at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But that’s not all.

She was recently announced as the new biokineticist and conditioning coach at Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad Ladies. With Saudi Arabia creating waves in the world of football recently, having signed up some of the biggest talents in world football such as Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a huge move for the Joburg-born biokineticist. She will link up with her new team in August after completing duties with Banyana Banyana.

Simone Conley was recently announced as the new biokineticist and conditioning coach at Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad Ladies. Supplied image. She is relishing the challenge of working in a football league that is growing by the day and could potentially become one of the biggest football leagues in the future. Conley’s move to the Saudi club means that her short stint at Mamelodi Sundowns women comes to an end. Despite feeling gutted at having to leave Sundowns, she says making the move to Saudi Arabia was an easy decision.

“It’s a big opportunity and I am very excited. I’m anxious to get there, and I am anticipating a lot of work that’s going to have to be done. I have been in contact with the coach. We have been working already. Planning, putting things in order. The technical team has started working already and they are putting things in order and doing some off season work. “I am looking forward to making an impact in women’s football in Saudi Arabia as well as growing and learning from the coaches and the technical team members that I’ll be working with.” Conley says the offer was extremely appealing and one she simply could not turn down.

“When I initially was contacted by the agent, he didn’t say which team it was in Saudi Arabia. He sent me information on the goals and plans that Saudi Arabia has for women’s football in the country. He sent videos of the current women’s technical director, her national team head coach what the national team has been doing. What the vision and mission is, what these ladies are coming into Saudi Arabia to achieve. “The way Saudi Arabia is planning to invest and grow the women’s football game was really appealing to me. To be going there and being part of what they hope will be a really successful aspect of football in the country. We have seen how they have brought top players into their men’s league. How their men’s league is run extremely professional. How big names are signing over there.” Simone Conley was recently announced as the new biokineticist and conditioning coach at Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad Ladies. Supplied image. “There is an element of money, and we cant hide that, but at the same time, the league is at a level high enough to be appealing. To be part of the inception of the growth of women’s football in Saudi Arabia was very appealing.”

Conley believes Saudi Arabia has big plans for football and is delighted to be a part of it. “What I like most about Saudi Arabia is that their plans are not all talk, there’s action. I’m just honoured to be part of it. I think Saudi Arabia has the potential to lure top players. Soon the women’s team can follow suit once we’ve built a good solid base.” She says the potential in Saudi Arabia is unbelievable.

“Saudi Arabia is coming up with visions and missions but they are putting everything into action, and that’s what shows you that the potential is just overwhelming.” Conley is meant to be at her new club already, however they have given her time off to fulfil her duties with Banyana Banyana at the World Cup. “I have met the coaches and I have been constantly talking to them, but I will be on the ground to meet everyone and really start the journey in August.”

It will be Conley’s first time in Saudi Arabia, and she is relishing the challenge as well as being able to explore the country. “I have been blessed in my career to travel the world. The country’s really transformed over the years. A lot of strict rules that they had has eased off and life there has really started to blossom for many people coming into the country to work there.” Conley says the key to her success as biokineticist has been hard work and determination.

“Being a female competing with male counterparts has been a challenge because even though I have degrees and experience, they have opted to take a male. I have had to work harder. The key to my success has always been hard work, determination. But the biggest thing I found as a female applying myself in a male dominated industry is that you need to believe in yourself - that you can do exactly what a male can, and never giving up. Simone Conley was recently announced as the new biokineticist and conditioning coach at Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad Ladies. Supplied image. Conley completed her undergraduate Bcom in Sports management, as well as her honours in biokinetics, which also covers sports science. “I did my internship and also volunteered for three years for Farouk Khan’s Stars of Africa academy and SAFA’s schools. I then did the Ke Yona team search for five years and met great coaches who opened up doors for me to the national team set-up.

“The biggest highlight was the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, and the Under 20 World Cup. I had to push myself to study for my Master’s degree which was another 3 years. But it got me a solid foot in the door in football.” Conley says her family and friends are delighted for her and she is now looking forward to her journey in Saudi Arabia. But for now her focus is firmly on helping Banyana Banyana thrive at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.