Allowing private companies to generate their own power will break government’s insistence on central control

Johannesburg - South Africa could soon be waking from the nightmare of almost a decade and a half of rolling blackouts after government suddenly agreed this week to lift the moratorium on firms generating more than 1MW of power to 100MW.

It’s a move that has been widely welcomed by industry and civil society alike. The only question is why it took President Cyril Ramaphosa until now to do it. South Africa has needed a decision like this that unleashes the potential of the private sector to get on with its purpose of creating wealth and sustaining jobs, while reducing the pressure on the national power utility, which this week plunged into Stage 4 load shedding.

It will get worse before it gets better. Everyone knows this. The cleaning up of Eskom is the 21st century equivalent of Hercules mucking out the Augean Stables. For every step forward, there are vested interests and creaking superannuated infrastructure to contend with and sometimes even the weather when the coal gets wet.

Allowing big private companies to generate their own power, many of whom will do it using renewable sources such as solar, will break both government’s dogmatic insistence on central control and the perverse aversion to green power in certain sectors.