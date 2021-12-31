Entering 2022 with hope: there is always something to look forward to in South Africa

Johannesburg - The curtain is coming down on our second year in a Covid-19 lockdown. It’s been a tough year that most of us would like to put behind us. We’ve lost loved ones; we’ve lost icons and we narrowly missed a full-scale insurrection in July.

It is traditional on the last day of the year to find something positive to look forward to as the New Year dawns. In truth, many of us are a bit liverish about New Dawn allusions after four years of what appears to have been very little resolute action against the kleptocrats and the general malfeasance that has polluted our national well.

But this is South Africa; there’s always something to look forward to. Winston Churchill famously described a pessimist as someone who finds the difficulty in every opportunity, while paradoxically an optimist finds the opportunity in every difficulty.

We have many difficulties; the apex one being our unprecedented level of unemployment, exacerbated by the heart-breaking hopelessness of our legions of jobless youth, but we also have much to be grateful for.