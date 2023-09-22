PHOTO ESSAY: A celebration of the Lebanese culture by Dr Norman Cahi

Johannesburg – In this ‘Saturday Star’ photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi continues to photographically document his travels in Lebanon in the Middle East. Some of his latest adventures include venturing into pavement cafes in the streets of Beirut as well as rooftop and seaside eateries. He also gives a glimpse into Lebanese architecture and cuisine as well as the ugly underbelly of the country which has suffered from many decades from war, leaving large parts destroyed and derelict.

Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across the globe which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.