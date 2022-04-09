Our leaders should be careful of playing with matches because they will get burnt

Johannesburg - When someone prepares the kindling, chops the logs and sets the fire, it’s more than a little galling to hear them complain that fire brigade is too slow to arrive when the inferno ensues.

That’s what we have had to endure this week in the tragic, though absolutely predictable, slaying of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot on Wednesday night. A mob was going through the informal settlement literally forcing people to prove they had papers allowing them to be in the country.

Those who didn’t have papers were robbed of their wallets and cell phones. Nyathi, a father of four from Zimbabwe, was beaten, doused in petrol and burnt alive.

The typical hand-wringing and platitudes spewed forth from those who should know better. It was abject hypocrisy. Post-apartheid South Africa has an appalling record of xenophobia that all too often spills over from lazy political utterances to mayhem, terror – and murder. Johannesburg is a hotspot because of our cultural melting pot and the toxic stew of fear, poverty and hatred that simmers in our townships.