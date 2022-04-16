SA is a resilient nation, but there is a limit to how far this elastic band can be stretched before it snaps

Johannesburg - A tragedy of unimaginable proportions is playing out in KwaZulu Natal as the death toll rises exponentially following weeks of rain and now devastating floods. Entire homes have been washed away, and over 300 killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described this as a “catastrophe of enormous proportions” and he is absolutely correct. He’s also promised that his government will act “with haste to assist affected citizens”. That’s great. The truth though is that it’s really an empty platitude. What can the government help with?

In 2000, the South African Airforce responded heroically to the floods in neighbouring Mozambique literally plucking expectant mothers out of trees. Now, much of our helicopter squadrons are grounded through lack of funds to maintain them and flying hours to keep the pilots current.

Our defence force should be putting in troops in inflatable boats, building bridges and purifying water for destitute communities whose homes have been washed away, along with water supply and roads. But our overstretched and underfunded military is already deployed in multiple theatres. There isn’t much left in the kitty.